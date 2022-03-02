Exercise helps older adults retain their memories

It is a known fact that exercise is good for health. But a lot of questions plague people regarding exercise. How much exercise is beneficial? Who benefits the most from it? And when is it most beneficial? New research led by University of Pittsburgh psychologists pooled data from dozens of studies to answer these questions.

The study, published in the journal 'Communications Medicine', showed that older adults may be able to prevent a decline in a certain kind of memory by sticking to regular exercise.

"Everyone always asks, 'How much should I be exercising? What's the bare minimum to see improvement?'" said lead author Sarah Aghjayan, a Clinical and Biological Health Psychology PhD student in the Kenneth P Dietrich School of Arts and Sciences.

"From our study, it seems like exercising about three times a week for at least four months is how much you need to reap the benefits in episodic memory."