Exhaustion may up heart attack risk in men

Men take note. If you are experiencing vital exhaustion then you are more likely to have a heart attack, says a new study.

The study indicated that the risk of a myocardial infarction linked with exhaustion was particularly pronounced in never married, divorced and widowed men.

“Vital exhaustion refers to excessive fatigue, feelings of demoralisation and increased irritability,” said researcher Dmitriy Panov from the Institute of Cytology and Genetics, Novosibirsk, Russian Federation.

“It is thought to be a response to intractable problems in people’s lives, particularly when they are unable to adapt to prolonged exposure to psychological stressors,” Panov added.

For the study, presented at ESC Acute CardioVascular Care 2021, the team examined the relationship between vital exhaustion and the risk of myocardial infarction in 657 men with no history of cardiovascular disease.