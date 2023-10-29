Children as young as four consume more when they are bored

Researchers from Aston University discovered that youngsters as young as four years old consume 79 per cent more calories when bored than when they are not bored.

Despite boredom being a common emotion experienced by many children, no research to date has looked experimentally at how much more children eat when bored.

On average, the study shows that children who were feeling bored ate 95 kcal when they were already full, compared to children in a neutral mood condition who ate just 59 kcal.

The pioneering research was led by Rebecca Stone as part of her PhD, supervised by Professor Claire Farrow and Professor Jackie Blissett from Aston University, and Professor Emma Haycraft from Loughborough University.

Children's eating behaviour is shaped by their genetics, temperament, and a range of other factors, including the feeding practices they experience. In previous research, the authors have explored the behaviours that make children more likely to eat when they experience negative emotions.