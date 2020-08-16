Final stage trial of world’s first registered vaccine Sputnik V may begin in 10 days

The third stage of the research on the world’s first registered vaccine against the novel coronavirus, called Sputnik V, may begin in 7-10 days, a report has said.

According to the Tass news agency, several tens of thousands of people are expected to take part in this research of the vaccine created by the Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology of the Russian health ministry.

“On Monday, we will present the first version of the protocol on post-registration research,” Alexander Gintsburg, director of the Gamaleya National Research Center, was quoted as saying to Tass.