Five misconceptions about food for kidney patients

Kidneys maintain the balance of water, acid and alkali in the human body. This organ also purifies the blood and removes contaminants from the body. So we need to consult a physician if the kidney develops any problem. We have to maintain a proper diet to remain healthy.

However, there are many misconceptions about the food habits of kidney patients. Many kidney patients avoid various types of food, even resulting in malnutrition. Five of the common misconceptions are discussed here.

1.'Drinking more water cures kidney ailments'

It is a misconception that drinking more water helps to cure kidney problems. Actually the weather, work and thirst determine the amount of water to be drunk.

However, if dehydration is not compensated after diarrhoea or vomiting, then the kidney may be damaged. If the kidney is damaged, then the intake of measured amounts of water is advised.

If you develop kidney stones or infection, you are asked to drink more water and other liquids.

2. 'Fruits are forbidden'

Many people stop eating fruit if they have long-term kidney problems. If there is a fear of increased potassium, then they are asked to avoid foods enriched with potassium such as bananas, tomatoes and green coconut.

However, papaya, pineapple, guavas, apples, and pears are good for the kidney. These fruits can be eaten as required. It is a misconception that you cannot have fruit if you have kidney problems.