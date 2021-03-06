Following a vegan diet leads to poorer bone health?

Consuming a vegan diet is known to have many health benefits ranging from weight loss to keeping cholesterol in control, but did you know that following a vegan diet also comes with some ill effects?

According to a new study, people following a vegan diet had lower ultrasound values, which indicates poorer bone health. In the study from the German Federal Institute for Risk Assessment (BfR), the bone health of 36 vegans, as well as 36 people following a mixed-food diet, was determined with an ultrasound measurement of the heel bone. The result: on average, people following a vegan diet had lower ultrasound values compared to the other group. This indicates poorer bone health.