Food that helps build resistance against air pollution

The protective antioxidants available in the lining of our lungs counter it until they are out forced, after which the pollutants begin attacking the immune system. Then the body cells form free radicals that cause inflammation. However, did you know that antioxidants from the food you eat could lend protection from the harmful impact caused by air pollutants? Here are some natural antioxidants that can help your body deal with this problem.

Vitamin E

This fat-soluble vitamin is our first line of defense against any injury to human tissues. Vitamin E in our diet generally comes from plant-based cooking oils. Sunflower, safflower, rice bran oil are some of the sources followed by canola, peanut, and olive oil. Almonds and seeds of sunflowers are also good sources of this vitamin. Seeds and nuts are rich in fat calories too. So around one ounce per day is sufficient. In addition, you can avail them in the form of spices and herbs such as chili powder, paprika, cloves, and basil, which contain a decent amount of vitamin E. Generally, most of these are consumed in very small quantities. Making them a part of your regular cooking will help add up to the required total.