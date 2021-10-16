Genes play key role in exercise outcomes

The findings of a new study suggests that genes play a significant role in how bodies respond to exercise and has also identified a number of specific genes that influence the outcomes of different kinds of physical activity.

The research published in the journal “PLOS ONE” and led by experts from the Cambridge Centre for Sport and Exercise Sciences at Anglia Ruskin University (ARU) in England found that up to 72 per cent of the difference between people in performance outcome following a specific exercise can be due to genetic differences. The scientists analysed results from 3,012 adults aged between 18 and 55, who had not previously taken part in any exercise training, to determine how our genes can affect three important types of physical exercise.