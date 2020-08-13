Germany expects COVID-19 vaccine in coming months

German health minister Jens Spahn said on Thursday he expected there to be a COVID-19 vaccine in the coming months and definitely next year, speaking after the public health agency withdrew a report suggesting there would be one in autumn.

“I’m optimistic that in the next months, and certainly in the next year, there can be a vaccine,” Spahn told ZDF television.

His forecast appeared to chime with a report that the Robert Koch Institute issued on Wednesday and later withdrew, in which the public health agency said it expected a vaccine by the autumn. The institute later said the document was not up-to-date and had been published in error.