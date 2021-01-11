Get rid of winter stiffness with yoga

Choose your environment



During the winter, choose a warm and cosy place for your practice. If indoors, choose a room or a spot where there isn't a cold draft in the air. If you are practicing outdoors make sure that you are well covered in warm clothing. Practise is vital to keep your body in good health and in a mobile condition. Practice the following yoga postures:



Yoga Asanas



- Cat Pose- Urdvha Mukhi /Adhomukhi Marjariasana: To get into this pose, kneel down placing your knees under the hips and palms under your shoulders. Inhale and curl your spine to look up. Exhale and round your back and shoulders to look at your navel. This asana is good for warming up the spine



- Downward Dog -- Adhomukhi Svanasana: To form downward dog, you can start in Child's Pose resting your pelvis on your heels and reaching out in front of you with your forehead on the floor. From here, bring your toes down to push your knees and pelvis up forming a triangular shape with the body. Make sure the distance between the palms and your feet is neither too far away nor is it too close.



