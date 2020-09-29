Heart disease in teenagers linked to diabetes exposure in womb

In a major study, researchers have revealed that heart disease in young adults and teenagers may be related to exposure to diabetes in the womb.

A study of young adults and teenagers in Canada, whose mothers had diabetes during their pregnancies found the offspring had a 50 per cent to 200 per cent higher risk of developing heart disease before age 35 than those who were not exposed in the womb.

"These observations support our hypothesis that cardiovascular disease morbidity in adolescence and early adulthood is related to exposure to maternal diabetes in utero," said Jonathan McGavock from the University of Manitoba in Canada.