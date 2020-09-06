Helping others and kindness may boost health, well-being

In a major study, the researchers have revealed that performing acts of kindness and helping other people can be good for people's health and well-being.

According to the study, published in the journal Psychological Bulletin, the strength of the link depends on many factors, including the type of kindness, the definition of well-being, and the giver's age, gender and other demographic factors.

"Prosocial behaviour--altruism, cooperation, trust and compassion--are all necessary ingredients of a harmonious and well-functioning society," said study lead author Bryant PH Hui from the University of Hong Kong.

"It is part of the shared culture of humankind, and our analysis shows that it also contributes to mental and physical health," Hui added.