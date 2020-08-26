Here's how to keep hair, scalp of your baby healthy

The scalp and hair of a newborn are just as delicate as their skin and needs equal attention too, according to ayurvedic experts who have shared key tips to keep the hair and scalp of your baby healthy.

The right amount of care and choosing a specific hair care routine for babies in the growing days will help in getting significantly thick, soft, and healthy hair.

"Oiling is the first step to ensure healthy hair growth. Most babies are prone to dry scalp, dandruff, and scanty growth, which can be managed by a daily oil massage," Prathibha Babshet, Ayurveda expert, R&D, The Himalaya Drug Company, said in a statement.