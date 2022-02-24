High-fibre diet reduces risk of dementia

Fibre is something that every dietician suggests for better health. It's known to be vitally important for a healthy digestive system and also has cardiovascular benefits like reduced cholesterol. Recently, evidence has emerged that fibre is also important for a healthy brain. A new study has opened up about this.

The study was published in the journal 'Nutritional Neuroscience'. It was led by researchers in Japan and showed that a high-fibre diet is associated with a reduced risk of developing dementia.

"Dementia is a devastating disease that usually requires long-term care," said the lead author of the study professor Kazumasa Yamagishi.

"We were interested in some recent research which suggested that dietary fibre may play a preventative role. We investigated this using data that were collected from thousands of adults in Japan for a large study that started in the 1980s," he said.