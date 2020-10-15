Hospital safety: Tips for patients while visiting a hospital

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to grip India, however the lockdown restrictions have been gradually eased up. In the past few months, patients chose to delay non-critical and elective surgeries due to the fear of infection, leaving plenty of lives in peril.

As healthcare front liners continue to battle the pandemic, hospitals are well equipped to tackle a host of other health concerns to deliver high-acuity care. From OPD's to full-fledged hospital services now resumed to normalcy, many patients are still fearful if visiting a hospital is safe or not, says Anita Mathew, senior consultant, physician & infectious disease specialist, Fortis Hospital, Mulund in India.

The first and foremost precaution is to maintain social distancing and safety for yourself and others in mind. Follow guidelines issued by governing bodies and medical authorities, and seek medical aid on time. Visit your doctor when necessary, avoid delaying treatment as prolonging an issue may aggravate the condition. Here are a few steps to ensure patients safety right from your doorstep to the hospital and back: