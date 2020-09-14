India considers emergency authorisation of COVID-19 vaccine

“India is considering emergency authorisation of a COVID-19 vaccination,” said health minister Harsh Vardhan. “If there is a consensus we may go ahead with it, especially in the case of senior citizens and people working in high-risk settings.”

Vardhan said the timeline on Phase III trials could be shortened by giving emergency authorisation, but stressed no corners would be cut in clinical trials and that a vaccine would only be made available when the government could ensure its safety and efficacy.

He said no date has been set for a vaccine launch, but added results of trials should be clear by the first quarter of 2021.

“A vaccine expert group has been established recently by the government to look into various issues related to the delivery of vaccines to vulnerable populations,”

The comments came as the Indian health ministry reported 94,372 new COVID-19 cases and 1,114 deaths on Sunday.