‘Institutional delivery vital for reducing maternal and neonatal deaths’

Health officials and development activists at a participatory meeting have observed that substantial and sustainable promotion of institutional delivery could be a crucial means of reducing maternal and neonatal deaths, reports BSS.

Utmost emphasis should be given on enriching the labour rooms of the primary level healthcare centres with essential equipment for the sake of increasing institutional delivery in the rural areas.

All the government and non-government organisations concerned should come forward and work together to this end.

They made the observations in a meeting hosted on the occasion of handing over essential equipment for labour rooms of Union Health and Family Welfare Centre (UH&FWC) and Union Sub-Centre (USC) in Bagmara upazila of Rajshahi.

DASCOH Foundation, a non-government development organisation, donated and handed over the equipment under the Public Health Improvement Initiative Rajshahi (PHIIR) project at Bagmara Upazila Health Complex on Thursday.