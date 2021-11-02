Lack of sleep has effect on your walk

Walking and specifically, how well we can control our stride, or gait, can indeed be affected by lack of sleep, reported a new study, by researchers at MIT and the University of Sao Paulo in Brazil.

In experiments with student volunteers, the team found that overall, the fewer sleep students got, the less control they had when walking during a treadmill test. For students who pulled an all-nighter before the test, this gait control plummeted even further.