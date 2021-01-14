Lingering complications of coronavirus

Cardiac ailments

Even after recovering from Covid, tests may show that the heart has been affected. various complications may appear such as rapid heartbeats, heart failure and heart attacks.

Lungs

The air sacs within the lungs can be harmed in different degrees by Covid pneumonia. Even after recovery, there may be problems if an extensive area is affected. This can lead to lung fibrosis and the patients may suffer long from these symptoms.

There are instances of fibrosis showing up in the lungs in CT scans done a few months after recovering from Covid. The patients easily become breathless after minor exertion, lose weight, suffer from lack of oxygen, etc.

Brain

Covid can cause cerebral haemorrhage (stroke), convulsions, Guillain-Barre syndrome and other complications. This has been proved by research. Scientists feel that persons who suffered from coronavirus, will be more at risk of Alzheimer's and Parkinson's in the future. Dementia will increase. Scientists have named certain post-Covid complications are 'brain fog'. Many will not revive to their 'old selves'.

Blood clots

Covid can increase the risk of artery blockage and blood clots. That is one of the main complications of Covid. That is why risky patients are administered blood thinners in hospitals. But even after recovering, this risk remains for long. That is why many recovered Covid patients are admitted to hospital with heart attacks or brain strokes. Blood clots can form in the lungs, kidney and the arteries in the legs.

Weakness and mental problems

It is not uncommon for the physical weakness, loss of taste and tiredness to linger on for long. This is true also in the case of those who had mild symptoms and were in isolation at home. However, these symptoms are more common among patients who had to be kept in high dependency units (HDU) and intensive care units (ICU).

Most of the patients who recover from Covid, suffer from various mental problems including depression, restiveness, post-traumatic stress syndrome, tendency to forget thing, becoming short tempered and irritable.