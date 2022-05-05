Loneliness increases the risk of future unemployment

According to new research, experiencing loneliness seems to lead to a higher risk of future unemployment. The people who say they "often feel lonely" are much more likely to lose their jobs later.

The findings of the research were published in the journal 'BMC Public Health', a team led by researchers at the University of Exeter. Previous research has established that being unemployed can cause loneliness, however, the new study is the first to directly explore whether the opposite also applies across the working-age population.