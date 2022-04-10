Meaningful activities can reduce loneliness

Researchers have found that engaging in meaningful, challenging activities during free time can reduce people's loneliness.

The findings were published in the journal ' Leisure Sciences'. An international team of researchers including John Dattilo -- professor of recreation, park, and tourism management at Penn State -- has been studying how to increase leisure and reduce loneliness during the pandemic among both international college students and older adults.

Across two different studies, the researchers found that people who had meaningful, challenging experiences were less lonely -- even when higher levels of social contact and support were not available.

"There is a well-known saying: 'Time flies when you are having fun,'" said Dattilo. "The unspoken corollary is that time drags when you are bored. Our research shows that both of these ideas are true. By engaging in meaningful activities during free time that demand focus, people can reduce loneliness and increase momentary happiness."