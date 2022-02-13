Men with high body fat may be at risk for osteoporosis

In a new study, researchers have found that men with high body fat may be more likely to break a bone than those with normal levels of body fat.

The findings of the research were published in the Endocrine Society's 'Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism'. Most studies have shown positive or neutral effects of body fat mass -- the weight of fat in your body -- on bone health.

Lean mass is the entire weight of your body, including organs, skin and bones, minus the fat. Health care providers often assume people with higher body weight have high bone density and are at low risk of fracture, and these patients are less likely to be screened for osteoporosis.