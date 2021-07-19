Mental illness linked to drug dependence history

People with a history of drug dependence are much less likely to have flourishing mental health and are more likely to have mental illnesses, suggests the findings of a recent study.

The findings of the study were published in the 'International Journal of Mental Health and Addiction'. Researchers compared a nationally representative sample of 460 Canadians with a history of illicit drug dependence (excluding cannabis) to 20,305 Canadians with no history of illicit drug dependence using data drawn from Statistic Canada's Canadian Community Health Survey-Mental Health.