Positive messages can reduce negative effects of objectified fitness posts

A few words of body appreciation, according to a Washington State University study, can help offset the negative impact of viewing objectified pictures of female fitness influencers.

While fitness influencers say they want to inspire good physical health, research has found that their social media posts often inspire negative mental health, especially among younger women.

The WSU experimental study, published in the journal Health Communication, revealed that the negative impact of idealised Instagram images may be offset with something as simple as a caption with a body appreciation message, like "Love your body. See what it can do."

This type of message appeared to boost viewers' self-compassion and appreciation of their own bodies - at least in the short term.