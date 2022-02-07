Moderate exercise programme could improve cancer treatment outcomes

Researchers have suggested that a moderate exercise programme could improve the success of chemotherapy treatment in oesophageal cancer patients.

The research, which involved 40 oesophageal cancer patients, showed that exercise can be safely included as part of cancer treatment. It was published in the 'British Journal of Sports Medicine'.

Moderate exercise was also shown to reduce some of the negative effects of chemotherapy on fitness, meaning that it could help to make chemotherapy an option for more patients. The authors said the results indicated that a larger study was needed to confirm the findings.