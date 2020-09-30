Moderna COVID-19 vaccine appears safe in older adults: Study

Typically, side effects occurred soon after receiving the vaccine and resolved quickly, he said.

"This is similar to what a lot of older adults are going to experience with the high dose influenza vaccine," Anderson said. "They might feel off or have a fever."

Norman Hulme, a 65-year-old senior multimedia developer at Emory who took the lower dose of the vaccine, said he felt compelled to take part in the trial after watching first responders in New York and Washington State fight the virus.

"I really had no side effects at all," said Hulme, who grew up in the New York area.

Hulme said he was aware Moderna's vaccine employed a new technology, and that there might be a risk in taking it, but said, "somebody had to do it."