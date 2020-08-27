Moderna COVID-19 vaccine appears to work in older adults: Early study

The analysis looked at subjects given the 100-microgram dose being tested in the much larger Phase III trial. Moderna said the immune responses in those aged between ages 56 and 70, above age 70 and those 18 to 55-years-old were similar.

Health officials have been concerned about whether vaccine candidates would work in older people, whose immune systems typically do not respond as strongly to vaccines.

Moderna shares, which have more than tripled in value this year, rose about 6 per cent after the data’s release.

The company has so far enrolled over 13,000 participants in its late-stage study. About 18 per cent of the total participants are Black, Latino, Native American or Alaska Native, groups that have been particularly hard hit by the pandemic, and are often under represented in clinical trials.

Jacqueline Miller, Moderna’s head of infectious disease development, told a US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) panel the company plans to post weekly updates on enrollment of Black and Latino trial subjects on its website.

Pfizer Inc told Reuters last week that 19 per cent of the 11,000 subjects already enrolled in its vaccine trial are Black or Latino.

Miller said the demographic makeup of Moderna’s trial is a frequent topic at meetings with U.S. officials heading the White House program aimed at accelerating development of COVID-19 vaccines and treatments.