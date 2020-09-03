Most people struggled to manage weight during lockdown: Survey

Increased snacking and not exercising as much as usual made it tough for most people to manage weight during COVID-19 lockdown, says a survey involving over 800 adults in Britain.

Most of the respondents said their difficulties also stemmed from increased anxiety or stress, and not being able to get hold of healthier food, according to the results of the survey presented at The European and International Congress on Obesity (ECOICO) being held online from 1-4 September.