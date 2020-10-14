Mothers' anxiety during pregnancy linked to asthma in kids

Researchers have found that depression and anxiety in moms-to-be is linked to a heightened risk of asthma and poorer lung function in their 10-year-old children.

The findings, published in the journal Thorax, suggest that the risk of later life respiratory disease is likely programmed in the womb, rather than necessarily influenced by as yet unmeasured genetic, social or environmental factors.

Psychological distress, to include anxiety and depression, during pregnancy is associated with increased risks of respiratory disease in preschoolers, but whether this association persists into later childhood isn't known.