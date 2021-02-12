New report suggests cocktail trends for 2021

Domestic hedonism to mindful moderation will drive the cocktail trend in 2021, said a new report.

The Bacardi Cocktail Trends Report reveals how recent cultural shifts have reshaped the beverage industry and also predicts the changes that will happen in cocktail consumption in 2021.

"The pandemic has shifted mindsets and accelerated emerging trends, the report is a window to these changes," says Brenda Fiala, Global Vice President, Strategic Insights and Analytics for Bacardi.

"These insights help us navigate the consumer landscape and set the course for future growth, as we enter a new year in which adults of legal drinking age are looking forward to reestablishing connection, creating new rituals, and toasting to simple moments of celebration with loved ones."