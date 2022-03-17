People with diabetes who eat less processed food at night may live longer

According to a new study, the time of day that people with diabetes eat certain foods might be just as important to their well-being as portion size and calories.

The findings of the study were published in 'The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism'. Mealtimes should be in line with the biological clock--a natural, internal process that regulates the sleep-wake cycle and repeats every 24 hours. Health outcomes for people with diabetes may be improved if certain foods are eaten at different times of the day.