Physical activity can help in protecting brain as you age

New research from the University of Georgia has shown that physical activity can help protect your cognitive abilities as you age and it doesn't have to be an intense exercise to make an impact.

The findings of the study were published in the journal 'Sport Sciences for Health'. "This finding isn't saying, 'If you're older, you need to go out there and start running marathons,'" said Marissa Gogniat, lead author of the study and a recent doctoral graduate in psychology from the Franklin College of Arts and Sciences.

She added, "This is saying if you get more steps, if you're moving around your environment a little bit more, that can be helpful to your brain health and keep you more independent as you age."