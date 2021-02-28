Plant-based diet may improve cardiac function, cognitive health

Want to improve your cardiac function, cognitive health? Plant-based diets may help, say researchers.

The study suggests that by eating more plant-based food such as berries and green leafy vegetables while limiting consumption of foods high in saturated fat and animal products, may slow down heart failure and ultimately lower risk of cognitive decline and dementia.

“Our findings highlight the importance of adherence to the MIND diet for a better cardiovascular health and further reduce the burden of cardiovascular disease in the community,” said researcher Vanessa Xanthakis, assistant parofessor at the Boston University.