Positive parenting can reduce risk of childhood obesity

The researchers found that children who had early-onset severe obesity did not face greater levels of family risk than children who were not obese. Children with severe obesity, however, did have fewer family assets than children who were not obese or who displayed moderate levels of obesity. More research is needed to understand which factors contribute to the development of severe obesity and which factors reduce the risk.

"Though the findings on severe obesity may seem discouraging, they offer some hope. Some risk factors, like household poverty, can be very difficult to change. Assets, on the other hand, maybe easier to build. People can learn to parent responsively. It is encouraging that parenting really matters, that family matters," Rollins said.

The research suggested parents do responsive parenting. It is one of the family assets measured in the study which involves responding to children in a timely, sensitive and age-appropriate manner based on the child's presenting needs.