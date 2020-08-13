Post-weaning depression: It's time we start talking about it

Some sadness and a feeling of loss may be normal during the weaning process-but if you feel like something larger may be at work, experts recommend seeking help. If the symptoms become severe enough to interfere with Mom's ability to function, if you have thoughts of suicide, if you has trouble taking care of yourself and the baby, if you has difficulty in sleeping or have loss of appetite, then this is more severe and requires evaluation and treatment

Mothers who are dealing with any of these symptoms can get in touch with their gynaecologist, to help determine the best course of treatment. That may include therapy, medication, or supplemental hormones. Sometimes the symptoms or their timeline may not even fit the commonly painted picture of maternal mental health issues.

Don't suffer in silence. Visit a doctor. Talk to your spouse, family, and friends. Seek out mental and psychological counselling. A mother will get better, but in the meantime, she needs support too.