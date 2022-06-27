Precautions against corona

Symptoms
The common symptoms of the corona infection are almost the same. Fever, cough, breathing problems, sore throat, loss of smell, loss of appetite, weakness and body ache; all of these can happen if infected with coronavirus.
However, sore throat, hoarse voice and extreme dry cough are appearing as notable symptoms this time.
In case of elderly people, a few other uncommon symptoms can appear during corona infection. Unusual behaviour, derailed speech even fainting incidents can occur.
Precautions for preventing infection
Wear a mask when going out.
Avoid public gatherings as much as possible.
Stay at home if there is not important work outside.
The habit of washing hands well with soap for 20 seconds at regular intervals has to be maintained.
Cover nose and mouth with a handkerchief while sneezing or coughing. Otherwise, cover them in such a way that virus doesn’t spread.
If anyone has fever and related symptoms, they have to be tested for corona and dengue. It must be kept in mind that apart from coronavirus, dengue is also prevalent during the monsoon.
What to do if infected
The infected person must remain in a separate room.
If two regular doses and the booster dose of the vaccine have been taken, you can undergo treatment at home.
Remain under complete rest. Drink enough water, juice and liquids.
Fruits of this season such as mango, litchi, jackfruit etc. are rich in vitamins, minerals and anti-oxidants, which are helpful for boosting immunity. So, eat these fruits.
Take paracetamol or similar medicines for fever and pain.
Medicines such as antihistamine can be taken for cold and cough.
People who are at risk can take anti-virus medicines for corona with physician’s advice.
In case of acute breathing difficulty or low oxygen level, one must get admitted into a hospital.
Pregnant women, elderly people or individuals who have diabetes, heart condition or other critical diseases, must go through treatment under the supervision of a physician.
Advice
People who have not taken the booster dose yet, take the booster dose soon.
Many are getting infected even after taking the booster dose. However, the the dangers of corona and the death rate have decreased to a great extent because of the vaccination. Therefore, one must take the complete doses of the vaccine.
* Lieutenant Colonel Dr Nasir Uddin Ahmed is a medicine specialist at CMH Dhaka.