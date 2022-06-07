PTSD nightmares among veterans linked to suicide attempts: study

A recent study found that nightmares linked to a specific traumatic event in veterans are significantly associated with suicide reattempts.

Researchers analysed data from more than 3,200 veterans with a documented suicide attempt and diagnosis of one of three types of nightmares.

The list includes idiopathic nightmares of unknown origin; trauma-related nightmares with a diagnosis of post-traumatic stress disorder; or complex nightmares, accompanied by diagnoses of PTSD and a sleep-related breathing disorder.