Recovered COVID-19 patients may still have virus: Study

The activity of viral infection and replication will still persist in the gut of COVID-19 patients after recovery, even if they did not have gastrointestinal (GI) symptoms, a new study claims.

The Chinese University of Hong Kong made the results of the study public on Monday, saying that researchers from the university's medicine faculty investigated the stool samples of 15 coronavirus patients, aged between 20 and 65, in Hong Kong between February and April.

It showed that there was active gut viral infection in seven patients even in the absence of GI symptoms, reports Xinhua.