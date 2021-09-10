Researchers find gut bacteria influence brain development

Researchers have found that bacteria in the gut of premature infants may play a key role in the risk for brain damage.

The findings of the study were published in the journal 'Cell Host and Microbe'.

The research team found that the overgrowth of the gastrointestinal tract with the bacterium Klebsiella is associated with an increased presence of certain immune cells and the development of neurological damage in premature babies.

The early development of the gut, the brain and the immune system are closely interrelated.

Researchers refer to this as the gut-immune-brain axis. Bacteria in the gut cooperate with the immune system, which in turn monitors gut microbes and develops appropriate responses to them.