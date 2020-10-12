'Rigorous hygiene routine to beat COVID increased OCD cases'

From the early days of the coronavirus outbreak, experts have warned of a mounting mental health crisis as people contend with a pandemic that has upended their lives.

The COVID-19 crisis has presented profound challenges for those whose obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) symptoms align with current concerns. For example, guidance on how good hygiene can stop the spread of the virus may cause some to go to extremes.

Doctors said that those with Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) and other severe anxieties face uniquely challenging mental health battles, including trying to distinguish concerns brought on by their conditions from general fears shared by the public about COVID-19.