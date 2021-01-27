‘Rise in prostate-related urinary problems during winter session’

He added,”Though, this problem can be managed by adopting few lifestyle changes, medications or the last resort can be a surgery called Transurethral resection of the prostate (TURP). Get yourself evaluated by opting for a sonography and consult the doctor for the proper line of treatment suitable for you.”

To get relief from the symptoms of BPH, it is essential to follow few guidelines, he says.

“Empty your bladder properly when you go to pee as this will reduce the need for subsequent trips to the toilet. Men who are nervous and tensed may feel a frequent urge to urinate so cut down the stress by staying physically active and practicing relaxation techniques like meditation.”

“Avoid drinking fluids after the evening. Say no to caffeine and alcoholic beverages during the night as it can irritate your bladder and stimulate the kidneys to produce more urine leading to nighttime urination. Do pelvic exercises to strengthen your pelvic muscles. Also, try to stay warm during winter as cold weather can cause frequent urination.”