Risks of coronavirus infection for smokers

Everyone is at risk of being infected with novel coronavirus. However, the smokers have a higher risk of infection than the others. This is because they touch their nose and mouth more often. They open masks repeatedly while smoking.

Smokers are three times more likely to have complications than non-smokers after contracting the infection. The mortality rate of these patients is also higher.

With regular smoking, the small cilia in the lungs become inactive. Cilia keeps the lungs healthy by removing dust, germs or cleaning. When these become inactive, any type of germs can enter the lungs. This increases the risk of pneumonia, influenza, tuberculosis as well as coronavirus infection.