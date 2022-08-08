People feel less in control initially after breakups

During recent research, a new analysis of people who underwent different types of relationship loss found that these experiences were linked with different patterns of short- and long-term sense of control following the loss.

Eva Asselmann of the HMU Health and Medical University in Potsdam, Germany, and Jule Specht of Humboldt-Universitat zu Berlin, Germany, presented these findings in the open-access journal PLOS ONE.

Previous research has shown that a greater perceived sense of personal control over one's life is associated with better well-being and better health.