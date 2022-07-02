Screening of parental depression has potential to identify families in need of support

Screening mothers and fathers for depression beyond their child's first birthday in pediatric offices, the current standard practice, could identify families in need of mental health and other critical resources, according to a Rutgers study.

“Pediatric professionals can play an important role in detecting parental depression," said lead author Ava Marie Hunt, who performed the research while a student at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is now a medical intern in the Department of Pediatrics at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.