Seven healthy practices can lower risks of dementia in people with genetic risk

According to new research by the American Institute of Neurology, seven healthy habits and lifestyle factors may play a role in lowering the incidence of dementia in persons with the highest hereditary risk.

The findings of the research were published in the journal 'Neurology'. The seven cardiovascular and brain health factors, known as the American Heart Association's Life's Simple 7, are: being active, eating better, losing weight, not smoking, maintaining healthy blood pressure, controlling cholesterol, and reducing blood sugar.