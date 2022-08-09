‘Astonishing’ health benefits of grapes

Pezzuto, who has written over 600 scientific studies, noted that these studies give the adage "you are what you eat" a whole new meaning and that the work with grapes demonstrated real modifications in genetic expression. "That is genuinely amazing."

Grapes increased levels of antioxidant genes and postponed natural death in conjunction with a high-fat diet.

Pezzuto said his best estimate is that the change seen in the study would correspond to an additional 4-5 years in human life. He acknowledged that it is not an exact science to convert years of lifespan from a mouse to a human.