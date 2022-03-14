Sharing memories with children set them on path to better well-being

Researchers have found that toddlers whose mothers received special coaching in talking about memories could experience better well-being.

The study was published in the journal, 'Journal of Personality'.

The study found that 15-year-olds told more coherent stories about turning points in their lives if their mothers had been taught the new conversational techniques 14 years earlier.

These adolescents also reported fewer symptoms of depression and anxiety compared to adolescents in the study whose mothers had conversed with their toddlers as usual.