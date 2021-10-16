Simple changes for better mental health

9th - Accept who you are, love yourself unconditionally

No one is the same, person to person varies. It’s much healthier to accept that you’re UNIQUE than to hope you were more like someone else. Feel genuine about yourself, accept the way you boost your confidence to learn new skills, make new friends, and so on. Good self-respect and confidence can help us cope when life takes a difficult turn.

10th - Be compassionate

Having empathy and sympathy for others are very crucial. Empathy involves putting yourself in another person's shoes and understanding WHY they may have particular kinds of feelings or behavior. To become aware of the root cause of why a person feels or acts the way they do, we can better understand and provide healthier options. on the other hand, sympathy involves understanding from your own viewpoint. Caring for others is often an essential element of maintaining better relationships with people close to your heart. It can even bring you closer together. True friends and passionate family members can play vital roles under such circumstances. We need to develop the aptitude to help each other, be compassionate whenever we can, and so it’s a two-way street! Remember supporting others during their crises in one way or another uplift yourself too.

11th - Practise mindfulness regularly

To manage our overall wellbeing and mental health, mindfulness can be used as a very powerful tool. Mindfulness is recommended as a treatment even for some people who experience common mental health problems, such as stress, anxiety, and depression. It’s also for those who simply want to improve their mental health and wellness. Anyone can learn and practise mindfulness: children, young people, and adults, and there's no age limit! At a certain point, we all go through times when we feel stressed or scared or for no reason, simply down. Though research is still going on, evidence has recommended the gain of mindfulness to optimum health and wellbeing, with results showing positive impacts on several aspects of whole-person health which we call holistic approach, including the mind, the brain, the body, and behaviour as well as a person’s relationships with others.