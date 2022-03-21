Sleep quality is more important than quantity

According to researchers at UC San Francisco, people who are gifted with genes that pack the benefits of slumber into an efficient time window, show psychological resilience and resistance to neurodegenerative conditions that may fend off neurological disease.

The findings of the study were published in the journal 'iScience'. "There's a dogma in the field that everyone needs eight hours of sleep, but our work to date confirms that the amount of sleep people need differs based on genetics," said neurologist Louis Ptacek, MD, one of the senior authors on the study. "Think of it as analogous to the height, there's no perfect amount of height, each person is different. We've shown that the case is similar for sleep."