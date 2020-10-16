Spanish pharma plans phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

Spanish pharmaceutical company PharmaMar said on Friday a clinical trial of its cancer drug Aplidin to treat adult patients with COVID-19 was successful and it now aims to start phase III trials.

PharmaMar shares rose more than 10 per cent in morning trading, outperforming the Ibex-35. Year to date, the stock has more than tripled in value, Refinitiv Eikon data shows.

The company said there was a substantial reduction in viral load and the C-reactive protein (CRP) in patients, and that 80.7 per cent of patients had been discharged before the 15th day of hospitalisation, and 38.2 per cent before the eighth day.